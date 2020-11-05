As more areas put under CMCO, Ismail Sabri says NSC still undecided on reopening childcare centres

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the idea has been proposed and tabled several times during NSC meetings, with the focus on three primary risks. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The National Security Council (NSC) is still considering whether to allow “taska”, or childcare centres to reopen, nearly a month after they were ordered to close in areas under conditional movement control order (CMCO) and enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the idea has been proposed and tabled several times during NSC meetings, with the focus on three primary risks.

“The first is the safety of children aged 12 and below, the second is the difficulties faced by parents if both are working and lack a place to look after their children, and the third is the issues faced by centre operators due to the lack of business during this time,” he said during his daily press briefing.

Ismail said these factors must be considered, and the Health Ministry has been asked to conduct a risk assessment to determine the feasibility of reopening childcare centres.

“It is important to know how much of a risk the children face, should they return to the centres. It is better to be safe rather than sorry, if anything occurs to them.

“Once the ministry has completed its assessment and evaluation of the proposal, they will table it during the NSC meeting to see if reopening the childcare centres is viable or otherwise,” he said.

Early last month, childcare centres located in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were instructed to halt operations following the announcement of the CMCO that began on October 14.

Today, the minister also said there have been proposals for the NSC to adjust the standard operating procedures for the CMCO and EMCO.

“In the technical committee meeting earlier today, the NSC raised the idea but no approval is forthcoming as of yet since it must be discussed in further detail.

“The International Trade and Industry Ministry also made several proposals on tightening or loosening the SOPs. Our focus was more on social activities while they spoke for the economic sectors,” Ismail said.

He said the changes or adjustments to the SOPs are expected to be tabled sometime this Saturday (November 7) with an announcement to the public once it has been finalised.