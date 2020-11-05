Amid CMCO, minister says one-third of hall capacity allowed during Friday prayers in green, yellow zones from tomorrow

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said for the five obligatory prayers in the zones, not more than 30 worshippers are allowed and subject to the size of the hall with one-metre distancing between worshippers. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― The number of worshippers at Friday prayers in mosques and surau for the yellow and green zones in the Federal Territories has been increased to one-third of the hall capacity, effective tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said for the five obligatory prayers in the zones, not more than 30 worshippers are allowed and subject to the size of the hall with one-metre distancing between worshippers.

“For Labuan, which is currently in the red zone, the number of worshippers for Friday prayers is limited to twelve people and three people for obligatory prayers.

“These arrangements will also apply in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya if there is a red zone in the area,” he told a press conference via his official Facebook page today.

Zulkifli said the matter was agreed during the 9th Special Muzakarah Committee of the National Council on Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia (MKI) which convened on Nov 2 and was consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

For akad nikah (marriage solemnisation) ceremonies, Zulkifli said not more than 30 invitations are allowed taking into account the one-metre distancing rule and subject to the size of the premises set by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

He said the premises include religious offices as well as selected mosques.

“Photographers are allowed and not included in the 30 invitations but they must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set. This SOP is effective in the Federal Territories starting tomorrow.

“For other states, it is up to the respective state religious authorities, however, they are advised to follow the resolution that has been reached together in the recent MKI meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli suggested that mosques and surau in the green and yellow zones provide a special prayer space for food delivery riders and e-hailing drivers.

He also proposed that the surau at the Rest and Service Area on highways and shopping malls in the green and yellow zones be opened but must comply with the SOP.

In Seremban, Zulkifli said the department would consider channeling allocations to mosques and surau in Negri Sembilan following the flash floods that occurred yesterday.

Earlier, he handed over contribution worth RM40,000 from YaPEIM and Yayasan Taqwa to 200 flood victims in Rantau here. ― Bernama