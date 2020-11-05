All chief whips agreed to 80-MP limit for Budget 2021 tabling, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has clarified that the decision to cap the number of MPs physically present in the Dewan Rakyat hall during Budget 2021 was based on a consensus reached among all party chief whips.

In fact, he said, it was initially proposed that only two MPs from each party would be allowed to be present during the tabling of Budget 2021 in Parliament.

“The decision was made through chief whips who gave their consensus.

“During the meeting, there were suggestions to allow only two MPs from each party to be present during the Budget 2021 tabling.

“I was the one who fought for 100 MPs, I fought for this,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that after discussions and negotiations, the meeting which was attended by all party chief whips collectively decided to allow 80 MPs.

“I fought for this, not other people,” he reiterated.

On the number of 41 MPs from the government and 39 from the Opposition and Independent bloc, Azhar said this number was merely to reflect the majority in the House.

“That is only applicable during tabling and debates.

“But during the divisional voting process, all MPs can be present and not limited to 80 only,” he said.

He also stressed that there was no lying or cheating as has been suggested by Twitter users.

“I think those (remarks) are wrong, very wrong.

“They only read the top of the statement and not the last part of the statement that mentions the voting process,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the order of the press conferences held after the Budget 2021 tabling tomorrow, Azhar said the press conference will be held in the main Parliament banquet hall.

“Some Cabinet ministers will hold their press conferences first, followed by backbenchers and then Opposition leaders and Independent MPs.

“In light of Covid-19 SOPs, the media will not be allowed to door-stop any MPs,” he said.

Azhar also advised MPs who do not have any urgent matters to remain in Kuala Lumpur and not return to their constituencies in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“The Health director-general has also given the same advice,” he said, adding that MPs should return to their constituencies only if absolutely needed.