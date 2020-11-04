Selangor govt to conduct targeted Covid-19 screening on security frontliners, says exco

Armed Forces personnel and police guard the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s hostel in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Nov 4 — The Selangor government will conduct targeted Covid-19 screening on frontliners from the Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela), security firms as well as cleaning staff, within two months.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said these frontliners are apparently at high risk of exposure to the virus as they are constantly moving with the community in Selangor.

“This targeted screening comes following recommendation by the Selangor Covid-19 Committee and the National Security Council (NSC). We also received information (targeted group screening) from the state Health department,” she said during the Selangor state assembly sitting here today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Lim Yi Weh (PH-Kampung Tunku) who wanted to know in which areas the targeted Covid-19 screening tests would be carried out, in view of the spike in cases in the state.

Meanwhile, she said a total of 5,433 individuals had undergone the first phase of targeted screening test between March and April last year, while for the second phase since August to date, another 902 individuals, mostly Selangor residents who returned from Sabah have been screened.

Based on the first phase targeted screening, 10 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 and received treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, she said. — Bernama