Selangor exco: Illegal factories, polluters absolutely barred from legalisation programme

SHAH ALAM, Nov 4 — The Selangor government will not allow any illegal factory, or those which cause pollution, to join its legalisation programme, Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said today.

During his policy stage winding up speech in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Ng said that the state government, together with local council authorities, had in fact shut down 200 illegal plastic factories.

“I want to stress here that the Selangor government has never and will not compromise with any factories which cause trouble to nature and the people’s health.

“There is not even one factory which was identified to be operating illegally or having caused pollution, which was allowed to join in the compliance programme, without permission.

“No way, that we allow factories which can cause pollution. No way. They cannot join the legalisation programme,” Ng said.

National news agency Bernama yesterday reported Ng saying that a total of 5,589 illegal factories were found to be operating throughout Selangor, with 869 of them located near rivers.

He was reported saying that from the 869 unlicensed factories located near rivers, a large portion of them were found downstream or after water treatment plant intake points.

Ng added that from the same number, 546 were under the administration of the Shah Alam City Council, Subang Jaya City Council (23), Klang Municipal Council (20), Kajang Municipal Council (155), Selayang Municipal Council (75), Sepang Municipal Council (two), Kuala Langat Municipal Council (27), Kuala Selangor District Council (14) and Hulu Selangor District Council (seven).

According to Ng, the state government is of the view that the unlicenced factories should be given the opportunity to seek legalisation, which is why the programme which ended on September 30 was extended to Dec 31 while enforcement action against them was halted.

He said the whitening period was extended following the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) after the Covid-19 outbreak, but integrated action would be carried out after the deadline.