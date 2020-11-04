Sarawak police chief: No instructions received to enforce inter-district travel ban

No one is allowed to leave the Kampung Haji Baki EMCO area without permission from the police. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 4 ― The Sarawak police have not received any directive to enforce an inter-district travel ban in Sarawak although Kuching is now a Covid-19 red zone.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said currently, only Kampung Haji Baki is under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) which started on October 28 until November 10, and that this was primarily for Active Case Detection.

“If there is a need for an inter district travel ban, the Sarawak police is ready to carry out our tasks,” Aidi told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.

Kampung Haji Baki was placed under the EMCO due to the number of infections in the area which are linked to the Baki Cluster. According to the state disaster management committee yesterday, there are 30 cases in the cluster.

Under the EMCO, no movement in or out of the affected district is allowed without permission from the police. The government is providing affected residents with food and medical care.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 21 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 927.

Twelve cases were recorded in Kuching while Miri, Lawas and Lundu districts each recorded three cases.

Kuching is the only red zone in Sarawak. The Health Ministry categories districts with more than 40 cases as red zones, between one and 40 as yellow zones and green zones are districts where there are no Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, Aidi witnessed the handing over of duties from outgoing Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar to SAC Hairuddin Che Hamid who will be the acting deputy police commissioner. ― Borneo Post