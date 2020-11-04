Retiree loses over RM1m to non-existent gold investment

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the 60-year-old man claimed he was befriended by a Singaporean woman through a free online dating application OKCUPID, who offered him to invest in a gold investment called Alpha Tradex. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAIPING, Nov 4 ― A retiree lost more than RM1 million after being deceived into investing in a non-existent gold investment.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the 60-year-old man, who lodged a report here, yesterday, claimed he was befriended by a Singaporean woman through a free online dating application OKCUPID, who offered him to invest in a gold investment called Alpha Tradex.

The victim claimed he then transferred the money for the investment in several transactions into eight accounts given by the woman, with a promise of more than US$2 million (RM8.3 million) in profit, following which a receipt was issued to him on the profit being deposited into his bank account, he said in a statement today.

Osman said the retiree realised he was duped when he wanted to make withdrawal from his account and discovered no money was deposited into the account.

The retiree checked with the bank and was told that the receipt that was issued to him was a fake one, he added. ― Bernama