Putrajaya warns action against employers flouting work-from-home policy

People wearing masks are pictured during the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur on October 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Legal action can be taken against employers, including those in the public service, caught flouting the National Security Council’s work-from-home policy during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today.

Ismail Sabri stressed that every standard operating procedure (SOPs), including the work-from-home policy must be adhered to, when asked to respond to a certain number of individuals refusing to comply with the said policy.

“If they are from the government department, I hope the guidelines issued by the director-general of the Public Service Department will be followed or else I will raise the matter to rectify what is not right.

“That goes for employers under the International Trade and Industry Ministry, where I will raise this matter with the minister himself,” he said in a press conference here.

Ismail Sabri had announced the policy affecting those in Sabah, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor on October 20, stating that only a maximum of 10 per cent of those in managerial and supervisory roles can enter office premises.

The new working hours were limited to between 10am and 2pm for three days a week.

An estimated 800,000 private sector employees and 200,000 civil servants in management and supervisory roles in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Sabah and Labuan have been told to work from home starting Oct 22 until the end of the conditional movement control order on November 9.

On those found convening office meetings in CMCO-imposed areas, Ismail Sabri said employers can be issued with a compound for non-compliance.

In a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the police have arrested 382 individuals for breaching regulations enforced under the recovery movement control order.

From the arrests, 364 individuals were issued with compounds while 18 individuals were remanded by the police.

He said among the offences included not wearing face masks (136 cases), not complying with physical distancing (58), failing to provide equipment/recording customer details (66), entertainment centre activities (42), premises operating overtime/without permission (22) and others (58).

“Looking at the recent monthly data, the number of daily arrests and those compounded for flouting the standard operating procedure is still high, in the range of three figures.

“I am urging everyone, apart from those involved in enforcement, to always obey the SOPs and practice self-discipline at all times.

“The authorities will continue to enhance inspections as well take action against the owners of premises and the public who fail to comply with the SOPs,” he said.