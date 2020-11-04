Perak Customs seize suspect smuggled liquor, cigarettes worth more than RM1m

The Perak Customs Department seized 202 bottles of high quality liquors and 1.4 million sticks of white cigarettes in Ipoh and Teluk Intan last week. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 4 — The Perak Customs Department confiscated 202 bottles of liquor and 1.4 million sticks of cigarettes suspected of being smuggled goods during raids in Ipoh and Teluk Intan last week.

State Customs director Mohamad Sarpin said excise tax and import duty had not been paid on the seized items.

“On October 30, the Customs’ enforcement unit raided a convenience store in Ipoh at around 12.45pm and found various brand of imported liquor.

“The owner failed to present proof or documents that shows the excise tax and import duty were paid for the goods,” he told a press conference at the State Customs Headquarters here today.

Mohamad said that the bottles of imported liquor are worth about RM40,000, including the unpaid tax.

He said that two Malaysians in their 40s, believed to be the shop owner and its manager, have been detained for investigation.

“We suspect the liquor was brought in to meet the demand for the upcoming festive season in the country,” he said.

He said the cigarettes, which are believed to be contraband, was seized during a raid at a house in Taman Saujana Bakti in Teluk Intan on October 31 at around 6pm.

“The white cigarettes sticks are estimated to be worth about RM1 million, including the unpaid tax.

“No arrests were made as there was no one in the house during the raid and no one came forward to claim the cigarettes until today. The cigarettes also did not have the stamp duty label,” he said.

Mohamad said investigators are looking into the export country and the smuggling routes for the contraband goods.

He said that both the cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) Customs Act 1967 for possessing and selling smuggled goods.