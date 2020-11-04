Jam-packed schedule for Public Accounts Committee after long hiatus

Chairman Wong Kah Who says the PAC’s schedule will be packed with meetings every day for the next two weeks to make up for lost time. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — After an eight-month-long hiatus, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) can finally resume its functions and responsibilities, DAP’s Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh said today.

Wong, who is now the PAC chairman, said the PAC’s schedule will be packed with meetings every day for the next two weeks to make up for lost time.

“After the appointment of 12 PAC members, the PAC managed to hold its first meeting yesterday and a briefing was conducted for all members regarding procedures, and the committee’s role to hold these meetings,” said Woh in a statement today.

The PAC had been inactive since March after 12 of its members, including Parit Sulong MP Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, became part of the newly-formed Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

A briefing regarding cases handled by the PAC which were halted was also given to the newly appointed PAC members.

“In the next few weeks, the committee will give priority to cases including Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis, the Road Charges (RC) system project, the Vehicle Entrance Permit (VEP) and the sale of land belonging to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“The PAC will also be completing reports which it did not manage to finalise previously such as control of foreign workers and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS),” said Wong.

He added that the PAC will also be summoning Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Mohamad and the government’s Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigation Committee chairman Tan Sri Ambrin Buang to brief the PAC on matters previously suggested during proceedings including Public Private Partnership Facilitation Fund (UKAS) issues, Felda New Generation Housing, MAS Airlines Recovery Plan, Land Exchange Ministry of Defense, 1BestariNet and Automated Enforcement Systems (AES).

“This will help the PAC members, especially the newly appointed ones, to obtain further clarification on related matters,” he said.

In addition, Wong said the PAC will also listen to a briefing by the Auditor-General on the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 which will be presented to the Dewan Rakyat this Thursday.