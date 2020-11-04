Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Sandakan’s Taman Harmoni flats to end with no new Covid-19 cases since Oct 26

The people’s housing project in Taman Harmoni was initially placed under the EMCO starting October 23, following a surge in Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on the low-cost flats of Taman Harmoni in Sandakan, Sabah will effectively end on November 5, after no new Covid-19 cases were recorded since October 26.

In announcing the EMCO termination there, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob however said the aforementioned area was still under a state-wide conditional movement control order (CMCO) until November 9.

“Up until October 26, through Covid-19 screenings conducted, the Health Ministry has confirmed no Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in this area.

“Therefore, the National Security Council’s special meeting held today has agreed to terminate the EMCO in PPR Taman Harmoni, Sandakan on November 5 as scheduled previously,” he said in a press conference here.

The people’s housing project in Taman Harmoni was initially placed under the EMCO starting October 23, following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The state-wide CMCO in Sabah was previously scheduled to end on October 26, but has been extended for another 14 days until November 9.