GPS yet to decide on dates for coming Sarawak polls, says sec-gen Nanta

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi says GPS has not held any meeting over the timing of the next state polls. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 4 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has not yet decided on any dates for the coming state election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi yesterday.

Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, said the timing of state election mentioned by Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar recently was just his personal opinion as so far, GPS had not held any meeting over the timing of the next state polls.

He was responding to Wan Junaidi’s comment that the state election could be held in either January or March next year despite the state’s ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nanta also urged members of the public to “stay calm” and wait for the official announcement from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the GPS Supreme Leadership Council (SLC) instead.

“Let’s just wait till the YAB CM and GPS SLC decide. So far there is no meeting of the GPS SLC to discuss the state election,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister added that the GPS government was very concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and was taking seriously the danger of the pandemic on the safety and lives of Sarawakians.

“Yes, if not due to the Covid-19, the state elections could have been over by September or October, but that is academic now,” Nanta said.

Wan Junaidi, who is Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister on Monday had suggested that the best time for the state elections to be held was either in January or March next year.

He also opined that the the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) could be dissolved sometime this month.

By virtue of the Sarawak Constitution, the state election must be held within 60 days of dissolution of the DUN. The current term of the DUN ends on June 7, 2021 and Sarawak has to hold the next state election on or before August 7, 2021.

Wan Junaidi was also of the view that GPS chairman Abang Johari had no choice but to eventually call the state election despite the Covid-19 pandemic as the state assembly’s term was near expiration. ― Borneo Post