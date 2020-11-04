Covid-19 vaccine supply, cyber fraud among highlights of today’s Parliament sitting

According to the Order Paper of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on the Covid-19 vaccine will be raised during the oral question and answer session by Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) through a question to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― Matters pertaining to the supply of Covid-19 vaccine and cyber fraud are among issues that will be discussed in Parliament today, which is on its third day of sitting.

According to the Order Paper of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on the Covid-19 vaccine will be raised during the oral question and answer session by Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) through a question to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Ahmad wants to know the government’s assurance on the supply of the vaccine.

The issue on cyber fraud will be raised by Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) in a question to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on the ministry's initiative to avoid the people from becoming victims of cyber fraud, especially those that use unauthentic applications and through phone calls using various modus operandi to deceive victims of their personal data and money.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) to the Finance Minister on the method of implementing the domestic economic stimulus package plan to help the country deal with the challenging economic situation in 2020.

Focus is also on the tabling for the second reading of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Poison (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Independent Police Conduct. Commission Bill 2020.

The Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 27 days with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz scheduled to table the 2021 Budget this Friday.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will be held for half-day, until 1pm, beginning today until Thursday as a precautionary measure following the spread of Covid-19 in the country. ― Bernama