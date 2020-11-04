Closure of Islamic schools in Seremban extended till Nov 18

The conditional movement control order will be enforced in Seremban starting tomorrow until Nov 18. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 4 — The closure of all 199 Islamic learning institutions under the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) in the Seremban district will be extended until Nov 18, following enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning tomorrow.

JHEAINS, in a statement here today, said the closure involves Islamic learning institutions registered under the department, namely Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR), Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Class (Kafa), Evening Religious Class (KAP), Islamic primary school (SRI), Islamic kindergartens, Islamic secondary schools, maahad tahfiz, madrasah and pondok schools.

“Throughout the closure period, the schools’ administrators, especially for those conducting Kafa, must ensure that the teachers conduct the teaching and learning (PdP) process from home.

“The schools can refer to the department’s letter dated June 19 on the implementation of the online PdP and any announcement on the closure of learning institutions under JHEAINS will be made from time to time,” it said.

The Islamic learning institutions concerned were order to close since Oct 25 after the Seremban district was declared a Covid-19 red zone.

Yesterday Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that CMCO would be enforced in Seremban starting tomorrow until Nov 18, covering nine sub-districts, namely Ampangan, Seremban, Seremban town, Labu, Rantau, Rasah, Setul, Pantai and Lenggeng.

As of yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded 71 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,702 cases. — Bernama