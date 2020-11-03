Youth groups want bigger budget for Election Commission to enable all Malaysians to vote by post

Youth groups urge the government to provide the Election Commission with a bigger budget to enable it to implement a system that will let all Malaysians mail in their votes in the next elections. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The government should provide the Election Commission (EC) with a bigger budget to enable it to implement a system that will let all Malaysians mail in their votes in the next elections, 13 youth organisations said today as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

The groups who collectively call themselves YPolitics also called on all MPs to submit a notice of amendment to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat to make changes to Regulation 3(1) of the Elections (Advance Voting) Regulations 2012 to allow all registered voters to be eligible as advance voters.

“This amendment would subsequently allow all Malaysian voters to vote-by-mail, not just essential workers.

“Understandably, such implementation will require a significant amount of resources to ensure such voting methods are transparent, efficient, over a short period of time.

“Therefore, a bigger allocation should be reallocated to the EC in Budget 2021, which will be tabled this Friday,” they said in a joint statement.

The youth groups added that a low voter turnout in elections would lead to further political instability that would not benefit the country.

Conversely, it claimed enabling postal voting and early voting for all citizens will boost voter turnout and cited as example the US, saying more than 91 million or about 43 per cent of American voters have cast their ballots through one of the two methods last Sunday, ahead of polling today.

“The Sarawak state election or the 15th general election should only be held after postal voting and early voting is available to all Malaysians.

“On top of that, any election should also only be held after the automatic voter registration system and the lowering of the voting age to 18 is implemented, which is estimated to be in effect by July 2021,” the youth groups said.

YPolitics described itself as a multi-partisan and independent youth-led movement that aims to generate a more politically aware Malaysian youth.

In Malaysia, voting is not mandatory. Postal and early voting is also granted only to certain groups such as the security forces.

More groups have been pushing for postal votes to be allowed in the wake of the Covid-19 third wave sweeping across the country after the Sabah state election in September.

Deputy EC chairman Azmi Sharom told national news agency Bernama back in August that there had been problems in the last general election that saw many voters in rural areas not receiving their ballot papers because the existing system cannot accommodate a large number of postal voters.

However, he said the EC is working to improve the system.