Sarawak CM denies pushing for state election soon

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (left) said people’s lives are more important than the state election. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Nov 3 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today rejected assertions by the Opposition that he was rushing to call for the state election despite the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

“Why should we rush? People’s lives are more important than the election,” he told reporters after chairing the state development coordination committee meeting on the implementation of projects in the Samarahan Division here.

He said he is seeking advice from experts, including the Ministry of Health, on when it would be feasible to hold the election, adding that he has also requested the EC to come with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the election.

“I don’t know when the Covid-19 pandemic will be over in Sarawak, but we in the state government are monitoring and to come up what is the best solution for the election if the pandemic still persist,” he said.

“Our number one priority is health, second is a constitutional decision,” he added.

The state DAP, PKR, Parti Sarawak Bersatu, Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party have all appealed to the chief minister not to call for the election while Covid-19 is still around.

The previous state election was in 2016 and the 18th Sarawak assembly will automatically be dissolved next June, in the event a poll is not called before then.

Separately, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi clarified that GPS has not decided when to hold the Sarawak state election.

“So far there is no meeting of the GPS supreme leadership council to discuss the election,” he said in a statement.

“The GPS government is very concerned about the current spike of Covid-19 infections and is seriously taking into consideration the danger of Covid-19 on the safety and lives of the people in Sarawak,” he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the upcoming Sarawak state election will still have to take place amid Covid-19 unless emergency is declared.

Muhyiddin and his Cabinet had previously attempted to request for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to proclaim a state of emergency, a decision which was rejected by the King following a discourse with the Conference of Rulers.