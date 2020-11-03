Penang seeks public input for special area plan review of George Town world heritage site

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town November 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 3 — The Penang state government is calling for input from the public as it puts together a replacement Special Area Plan (SAP) for the George Town Unesco world heritage site.

Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said they are now in the early publicity stages of preparing the SAP for George Town and it starts with getting input from Penangites.

“We are an open government, we want to involve the public in this so we are open to their input and suggestions so that we can incorporate them into the draft plan,” he said in a press conference after launching a world town planning celebration event in Komtar.

He said they are now undertaking a study to come up with the draft replacement SAP so the state is open to proposals, suggestions and ideas to improve the world heritage site.

He said a technical coordinating committee will compile any ideas and proposals from the public, review it and incorporate some of it into the draft SAP.

The George Town World Heritage Site SAP was gazetted in 2016 and is due for a review in 2021 so site manager, George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI), has started the process early.

Jagdeep said the SAP needs to be reviewed every five years so it is timely for the draft SAP for George Town (Replacement) to be prepared now.

“The old SAP needs to be reviewed as it divided the city into several districts, commercial and entertainment, but it is a problem because in some of these districts, there were different commercial activities so we have to re-look and revise it,” he said.

He said the replacement SAP will be an improvement and upgrade of the old SAP to ensure sustainable development of the heritage site.

According to PLANMalaysia Penang director Robi Desa, a consultant was already appointed to prepare the draft replacement SAP.

“We are in the first stages now, the draft SAP was supposed to be completed in September but it was delayed so we hope to get the draft SAP completed by April next year,” she said.

She said the draft SAP, once completed, will be displayed online for the public to view and submit their feedback.

Meanwhile, GTWHI general manager Ang Ming Chee said the replacement SAP is to identify better planning strategies for George Town,

She said preparations for the draft SAP needs to be done at least a year earlier so that it can be completed just in time at the end of the fifth year of the old SAP.

“This round, we will also have an additional committee with stakeholders' engagement,” she said.