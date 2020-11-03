Parliament sitting shortened to 1pm till Thursday after yesterday’s Covid-19 scare

Parliament is under the Segambut district and the Ministry of Health has said the risk of Covid-19 infection is high. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Dewan Rakyat which resumed its sitting yesterday will end at 1pm today, tomorrow and Thursday after MPs agreed to the motion to shorten proceedings tabled by minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin tabled the motion under Standing Order 12 (1), citing the Covid-19 infections of several Dewan Negara staff.

Budget 2021 is scheduled for Friday and is traditionally held after the afternoon Friday prayers. However, Parliament has yet to make an announcement on that.

Takiyuddin also tabled a second motion under Standing Order 16(6) to bring forward the special chamber session, which is usually held after lunch to the morning.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun ended yesterday’s sitting at 1pm instead of the usual 5.30pm after it was revealed that several senate staff members had tested positive for Covid-19, fuelling concerns that staff of the lower House of Parliament may have also contracted the virus.

The announcement came after speaker Azhar held a meeting with 10 MPs about half-an-hour after the house reconvened at 10am.

The 10 were Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PPBM-Gombak), Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Umno-Bera), Tan Sri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau), Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh), Anthony Loke (DAP-Seremban), Datuk Johari Abdul (PKR-Sungai Petani), Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PAS-Hulu Langat), Datuk Rozman Isli (Warisan-Labuan) and Takiyuddin.

Parliament is under the Segambut district and the Ministry of Health has said the risk of Covid-19 infection is high.

*Editor’s note: This report has been amended to more accurately reflect the changed hours for the sitting until Thursday and excludes the scheduled tabling of Budget 2021 tabling on Friday.