No hard feelings, Maszlee tells Dr Mahathir upon Pejuang exit

Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik said he hoped to retain his relationship with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad despite quitting the latter’s Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) yesterday.

He also said he would always owe Dr Mahathir a debt of gratitude.

“I thank Tun for appointing me as the minister of education even for just 20 months, before you asked me to return it on January 3,” he said in a statement today.

Maszlee said his stint in Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet had been enlightening and strengthened his resolve to be an advocate for education.

“My prayers for Tun will continue and the good relationship between me and him will also continue to be preserved.”

“There is never a hint of hostility or resentment,” he added.

Maszlee announced his exit from Pejuang after his name was excluded from the party’s statement on Budget 2021.