Minister: No plans to revise PPEs and other gear in Covid-19 fight as clinical waste

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Environment and Water Ministry does not plan to change the laws and list personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items used by the public and businesses in compliance with Covid-19 hygiene rules as clinical waste.

Its minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that while PPEs fall under both the clinical and non-clinical categories, the ones used by the public are considered domestic waste and as such, the laws do not need to be amended.

“What is used by the public, including in hair salons and others, it is not categorised as clinical waste, and therefore there is no need for us to manage it just like clinical waste.

“Secondly, it would increase cost and can cause confusion among the public,” he said during Question Time in Parliament today.

He explained that clinical waste needs to be specially tagged and sealed inside a yellow coloured for proper disposal.

“Whereas the normal PPEs used by the public, it is categorised as domestic waste and it can be disposed via normal procedures employed by local governments under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT),” he said.

He added that current regulations are sufficient.

Tuan Ibrahim was replying Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub who asked if the ministry would consider imposing other conditions on business premises using such materials, especially hair salons which he said uses the PPE in huge amounts, in keeping with the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council as well as the Ministry of Health.

Ahmad Jazlan voiced concern that the disposal of such materials which are not treated similar to clinical waste, would contribute to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.