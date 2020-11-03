Marudi folk accepting of policies, direction of GPS-led state government, says assemblyman Penguang Manggil

Penguang (fifth, right) prepares to perform the earth-breaking ceremony at the site of the new longhouse for the villagers of Rumah Bujang @ Rantai Gema at Sungai Peking in Tinjar. ― Borneo Post pic

MARUDI, Nov 3 ― The majority of the constituents here have been accepting of the various policies introduced by the state government under the present ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil believes that the people understand the direction of GPS, which covers not only physical development, but also community and social developments.

“I admit that in the past, there had been some misunderstandings due to different political affiliations, but today, things have changed for the better,” he said in his speech for the ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the new longhouse for the villagers of Rumah Bujang @ Rantai Gema at Sungai Peking in Tinjar on Sunday.

In his remarks Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, also talked about the key roles played by the local community leaders, especially the longhouse chieftains, in the procedures involved in constructing new longhouses.

He also spoke about issues pertaining to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, as well as the importance for members of all longhouses to work together to ensure that their NCR land would undergo survey and be issued with titles under the Sarawak Land Code.

Later, Engga Bajeng together with longhouse chieftains TR Rantai Gema and TR Johanes Sang presented to Penguang a total of 46 membership application forms to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) from their respective longhouses. According to Penguang, PDP has received nearly 1,000 membership application forms for this year.

PDP is one of four local political parties that form GPS ― the other three are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, Sarawak United People’s Party and Parti Rakyat Sarawak. ― Borneo Post