Ismail Sabri: Food provided for everyone in EMCO areas

A man is seen dropping off food supplies by the roadside on Jalan Batu Unjur 7 during the conditional movement control order in Klang October 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Food will be provided for all individuals including foreigners in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said although the cost of providing food might be high, it was still distributed to foreigners on humanitarian grounds, with the cost for non-citizens’ food usually borne by non-governmental organisations.

“The task of coordinating this (food supply) lies with the state disaster management committees; this issue should not arise.

“If there is an issue about not getting food supply, contact the State Disaster Management Committee or the state National Security Council (NSC), federal NSC or the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),” he told a press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

He was replying to a question on allegations that some local residents and foreigners in EMCO areas did not get food supply. ― Bernama