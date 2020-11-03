Immigration Dept to take over four temporary detention centres in Sabah starting next year

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 ― The Immigration Department (JIM) will take over the supervision of four temporary detention centres (PTS) in Sabah from the National Security Council (NSC), effective Jan 1, next year.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the decision to take over the four PTS located at Papar, Menggatal, Tawau and Sandakan districts, was agreed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

“The four centres will be officially placed under JIM and all the government’s allocation would be channelled to the department. All the officers and personnel previously under MKN will be also placed under JIM and transfer arrangements will be made accordingly,” he told Bernama here today.

Following that, Khairul Dzaimee said NSC will no longer be involved with the deportation process.

“The deportation process, in terms of transportation, ferry rentals, and others, currently managed by NSC will be handled by the Immigration Department," he explained.

He said one of the objectives of the handover was to further improve PTS operations as two agencies have been managing the same centres.

“There is some confusion in the daily tasks between NSC and JIM. Therefore, I believe when we take over the operations, it will be smoother and more consistent.

“On the other hand, NSC will continue to assist in immigration and illegal immigrants issues,” he said, adding the security issues will be the concern of NSC. ― Bernama