Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 clusters found in Negri, north of peninsula

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Ministry of Health has discovered two new Covid-19 clusters, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the two new clusters were the Cergas cluster in Negri Sembilan and the Permatang cluster, which involves several areas in Kedah and Penang.

“The Cergas cluster was first detected in Seremban. The patient was an individual who had been screened after showing symptoms on Oct 29.

“A total of 144 people have been screened so far with 12 having tested positive, 126 negative while six people are awaiting results,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Permatang cluster involved Kulim in Kedah and Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Utara and Timur Laut in Penang.

“It was first identified from an individual screened for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The patient was found positive on Oct 31.

“The patient was then transferred to the ICU department at Hospital Pulau Pinang,” he said.

Contact tracing then led to a total of 97 people screened, with eight testing positive, 74 negative, while 15 people are still awaiting results.

He earlier announced that 1,054 new Covid-19 infections and 12 deaths have been recorded since yesterday.