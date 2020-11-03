Authorities going all out to turn Miri’s Covid-19 status from ‘yellow’ back to ‘green’, says Sarawak minister

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin says authorities are working round-the-clock in investigating and tracing the close-contacts of the positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Miri. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, Nov 3 ― The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, with help from the divisional Health Office, is working round-the-clock in investigating and tracing the close-contacts of the positive Covid-19 cases recorded here.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also minister-in-charge of the divisional committee, said this was necessary in view of the present status of Miri, which had turned from “Green Zone” to “Yellow Zone” following local Covid-19 infections reported on October 29.

He said apart from enforcement activities, the Miri Resident’s Office through its community policing committee would continue to go to the ground and ensure that all members of the public would continue to comply with the set preventive measures and standard operating procedures.

“The best is for the people to stay at home and reduce their activities outside.

“Those who need to go out, however, must always comply with the SOP and other directives set by the Health Ministry.

“These preventive measures are the best approach to protect us and our families from being Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement issued after his committee’s meeting with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) via Zoom yesterday.

Lee also reminded the owners and operators of business premises, whose areas recorded high number of visitors, to always adhere to the set SOP and other directives from the SDMC and Health Ministry.

“Before allowing any individual to enter your premises, make sure that they are wearing face masks, scanning the QR code via the MySejahtera application, using hand sanitisers and maintaining the proper physical distancing,” he added. ― Borneo Post