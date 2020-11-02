Speaker proposes setting up of nine Parliamentary select committees

Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun today proposed the setting up of nine select committees in the effort to empower Parliament.

Tabling the minutes of the House Committee of the Dewan Rakyat in accordance with Standing Order 79(2), he named the committees as those on Liberty and Constitutional Rights; Finance and Economy; Security.

Agencies under The Prime Minister’s Department; Agriculture and Domestic Trade; Infrastructure Development; Education; Women & Children Affairs and Social Development; and Health, Science and Innovation.

“The proposal to set up the new select committees with a cross-party approach is testament to the commitment of the Malaysian Parliament to provide for functions of the national lawmaking institution to be more transparent, credible and superior in line with current needs.

“For the purpose of coordination, a special secretariat will oversee all the select committees of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement.

Azhar said the House Committee also took note that the establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) is being continued in compliance with the set rules and guidelines. — Bernama