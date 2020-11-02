Socso offers to help retrenched airlines staff

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is committed and ready to assist the staff of local airlines who have been laid off via the benefits of the existing Employment Insurance System (EIS) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Socso in a statement today, informed that those involved in layoffs such as the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) or Mutual Separation Scheme (MSS) can visit the agency’s official website for detailed information on both the initiatives and its application procedures.

Benefits under EIS include the Job Search Allowance for a period of one to six months, in addition to assistance in obtaining new jobs through the Re-Employment Placement Programme.

The same programme via the MYFutureJobs platform under the Penjana initiative which offers skills training and upgrading of skills is also channelled by Socso, according to the statement.

As of October 28, 90,470 cases of job loss had been reported to Socso for EIS benefit applications.

During the same period, a total of 33,341 insured persons under the EIS have returned to work through the Re-employment Placement Programme and the MYFutureJobs portal.

Socso also provides Vocational Skills Training to increase the marketability of workers who lose their jobs, with each course funded by Socso up to RM4,000 while participants receive a training allowance of RM10 to RM20 per day for a maximum period of six months.

Those with any questions, can call Socso’s careline at 1300-22-8000 for more information. — Bernama