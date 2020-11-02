Sarawak deputy CM: State govt will not compromise on quality of roads, including those constructed on peat soil

Tan Sri James Masing (right) speaks to reporters after opening a three-day Workshop on Administration of Contracts Towards Project Delivery Excellence for Sarawak Government Projects, October 13, 2020. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 2 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing today warned road engineers that the state government will not compromise on the quality of roads in the state.

He said the state government is spending a huge amount of money to develop rural infrastructures like roads and bridges that traverse through all kinds of terrain.

He said construction of roads on peat soil poses great engineering challenges to Sarawak, as compared to road construction in Peninsular Malaysia where peat soil is almost non-existence.

Masing, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said more than 60 per cent of Sarawak’s flat land consists of peat soil.

“The construction of roads on peat soil requires the use of geotextile of international standard,” he said at the opening of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Sarawak branch’s International Engineering Centre here.

While the Pan Borneo Highway is being built, Masing said the state government is striving to construct more bridges and roads to improve the connectivity within the state, especially in rural areas.

“This is the reason why we are building the coastal highway and the second trunk road with a total cost of RM11 billion,” he said.

He said more roads will be built under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), adding that the state now has a total of 7,000 kilometres of rural roads consisting of 669 kilometres of federal-funded roads and 6,393 kilometres of state-funded roads.

Masing said the state government needs all the right support from engineers, contractors and suppliers to make it work.

He said the delivery of quality infrastructure requires integrity, honesty and transparency both on the part of consultants, engineers and contractors.

“As engineers, you need to make sure that quality roads and bridges are built using the knowledge you have acquired from your universities.

“As engineers, you cannot betray the institutions from where you have graduated from,” he said, adding that they have to be accountable for their design and decisions they made with regards to the materials they use for their design.