Police: Elderly woman slashed to death, two others injured in Nilai

Police said an elderly woman was slashed to death while her two friends were injured in an incident in Bandar Baru Nilai today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Nov 2 — An elderly woman was slashed to death while her two friends were injured in an incident in Putra Point, Bandar Baru Nilai today.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the victim, 63, along with two other women, aged 61 and 69, were in an empty building when they were attacked by a 42-year-old man wielding a machete at about 9.30am.

“Footage from the closed-circuit television camera showed the suspect chasing all the victims before he swung a machete at the back of the (63-year-old) victim.

“The victim died at the scene due to the attack while the two injured were taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said police arrested the suspect at Jalan Bandar Baru Nilai 1/2E at 12.30pm today.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation and the case will be investigated under Sections 302 and 307 of the Penal Code. — Bernama