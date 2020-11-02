Petroleum payments to Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu & Kelantan total RM61.32b

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had responded to a question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail about petroleum cash payments. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Petroleum cash payments made to Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kelantan from 2008 to 2020 amounted to RM61.32 billion, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“The petroleum cash payments to Sabah and Sarawak as well as the special payments to Terengganu and Kelantan for the period of 2008 to August 2020 were RM25.3 billion for Sarawak, RM13.2 billion for Sabah, RM22.4 billion for Terengganu and RM418.9 million for Kelantan,” he said.

He said this in a written reply today in the Dewan Rakyat in response to a question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Baharu) on how much the four states received in oil and gas royalties.

“Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) paid the five per cent of petroleum product sales directly to the Sabah and Sarawak governments.

“As for the Kelantan and Terengganu governments, Petronas channeled the payments through the Finance Ministry, which in turn made the payments to the states,” he added. — Bernama