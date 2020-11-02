Pending Covid-19 test samples in Sabah to be completed as soon as possible

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the total included samples sent to private labs for processing. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 2 — The pending 6,139 test samples for Covid-19 in Sabah will be completed as soon as possible, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said the total included samples sent to private labs for processing.

“Lab capacity is at maximum levels currently and the pending test samples is expected to be completed in the next few days,” he said at a press conference, here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesman, said based on the Sabah Health Department’s report, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah today was 503 cases with a cumulative number of 16,195 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the government agreed to relax entry and exit conditions at villages and housing estates where the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was being implemented by allowing one representative from each household to purchase necessities and to access automated teller machines.

The exemption is not applicable for the Kepayan Prison area and its residential area, which has had its EMCO duration extended from Nov 3 till Nov 16, and also the Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Centre in Manggatal, which recorded a total of 104 cases for the Rumah Merah cluster. — Bernama