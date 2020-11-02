Pejuang acknowledges Maszlee’s exit from party

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the party thanked Maszlee for his contributions towards the setting up Pejuang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has acknowledged the resignation of Maszlee Malik as a pro tem committee member of the party.

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the party thanked Maszlee for his contributions towards the setting up Pejuang.

“Pejuang wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” he said in a statement today.

Maszlee, who is also Simpang Renggam member of parliament, announced his withdrawal from the party earlier today.

Pejuang, which was founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has yet to have its registration approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) of Malaysia. — Bernama