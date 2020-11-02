Labuan coastguard beefs up enforcement in EMCO, CMCO coastal areas

MMEA is tightening enforcement along the island’s coastal areas during the CMCO period from October 21 to November 13, in efforts to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants.. — Picture by Dawn Chin

LABUAN, Nov 2 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Labuan Maritime Zone is tightening enforcement along the island’s coastal areas during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period from October 21 to November 13, in efforts to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants.

Labuan MMEA director, commander Nor Bakari Abu Bakar said the enforcement was to help the local authorities control the spread of Covid-19 to the local community.

“We will continue beefing up patrols and surveillance in the water squatter settlements of Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru which have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO),” he added.

Nor Bakari said the agency had mobilised assets to help in the monitoring and enforcement at the two settlements including the installation of barbed wire around the illegal entry and exit points.

He added that 32 inspections had been conducted on 29 passenger speed boats from Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan, two tugboats and a fishing boat from the start of the CMCO on September 21 until today.

“Surveillance around the Labuan International Ferry Terminal has also been tightened to monitor the entry of passengers from Menumbok, Sabah.

“Two patrol boats and 15 personnel have been assigned on a rotation basis to ensure the monitoring and enforcement operations at the terminal run smoothly”, he said. — Bernama