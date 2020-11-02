Johor police arrest four suspects involved in high-speed chase that saw Sarawakian cop killed

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — Police arrested four suspects, including a woman, suspected to be involved in a case where a policeman was killed and another seriously injured when their patrol car crashed into an SUV while pursuing criminals fleeing in a car at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau.

The suspects were arrested in three separate raids in Senai and Kampung Melayu Pandan, here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, aged between 24 and 27, were arrested in separate raids between 2pm to 9pm.

He said the first arrest involved a 27-year-old female factory worker in Kampung Melayu Kulai, Senai at 2pm.

“Initial investigations showed that the Perodua Myvi driven by the suspect during the incident was rented under the name of the woman.

“Following her arrest, we detained two unemployed men, including the 24-year-old boyfriend of the female suspect, in the 6pm raid in Jalan Seelong Jaya in Senai,” said Ayob Khan.

He said police also managed to arrest a 25-year-old man who investigators believe was behind the wheel of the Perodua Myvi when the fatal incident happened yesterday.

He said the last suspect was arrested at Jalan Masjid in Kampung Melayu Pandan in Johor Baru at 9pm.

“Based on the arrests and the evidence obtained, we can confirm that the driver during the incident was the 25-year-old male suspect,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said further inspections on the Perodua Myvi found two bottles believed to be devices used to smoke crystal methamphetamine (syabu).

He said an initial urine test found that all the suspects were positive for methamphetamine abuse, while two suspects had previous criminal records.

“Two of the three male suspects have previous records related to drug offenses.

“All the suspects have been remanded for four days starting today for further investigation,” said Ayob Khan.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, Constable Nicholester Dadup Unggat, 20, was killed on the spot in the accident that occurred at 5am.

Nicholester suffered a serious head injury sustained after the police patrol car he was traveling in crashed into a Perodua Aruz and flipped while in pursuit of the Perodua Myvi.

His partner and patrol car driver Lance Corporal Mohammad Fadhirul Musa, 32, suffered serious body injuries in the incident.

Nicholester’s remains were later released to the police and sent to his hometown in Sibu, Sarawak after a short memorial ceremony at the Bandar Datuk Onn police station yesterday.