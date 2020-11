Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Health Ministry has identified a new Covid-19 cluster each in Putrajaya, Sabah, Labuan, Negri Sembilan and Sarawak.

They were the Seridana cluster in Putrajaya, the Pusat Tahanan Sementara (PTS) cluster in Sabah, the Tenaga cluster in Labuan, the Gedong cluster in Negri Sembilan and the Wisma Saberkas cluster in Sarawak.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced the expiry of the Sungai cluster that had spanned Kedah and Perlis.

MORE TO COME