Dewan Rakyat Speaker urges MPs to set aside political differences and join hands to curb Covid-19 threat

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun reminded all MPs to unite for the sake of the public's wellbeing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The first day of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament sitting begins today with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun advising all members of Parliament (MP) to set aside political differences and disputes and play their parts in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also reminded all MPs, from the government and Opposition blocks, to unite on the matter, for the safety and wellbeing of the people.

“As Honourable Members are aware, the fight to constrain Covid-19 transmission in the whole world including Malaysia is not yet over. It impacts and affects many parties including the people of this country.

“I call on all of you, regardless of backgrounds, especially political ideologies, to put away all differences and disputes and to be united in playing your respective roles and help the government as well as the authorities in curbing Covid-19,” he said, adding that this was in line with the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah recently.

In his speech, Azhar also said he was informed of the precautionary measures to be taken (throughout the sitting), including distributing the standard operating procedure details to all MPs.

He said all MPs from Sabah also needed to undergo the 14-day quarantine prior to the sitting following the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

“I thank the Honourable Members from Sabah for your co-operation, for undergoing the quarantine. It is indeed a huge sacrifice from them.

“I hope and advise Yang Berhormat to always adhere to SOP which are physical distancing, wearing of face masks and washing hands or to use hand sanitiser frequently,” he said.

He urged all parties to pray for the Covid-19 outbreak to be fully brought under control soon and would not further endanger the country so that the Dewan Rakyat sitting could be carried out as usual. — Bernama