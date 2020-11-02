Cops: Form Six student nabbed for murder of her friend in Terengganu

A Form Six schoolgirl has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Telemong yesterday. — AFP pic

KUALA BERANG, Nov 2 — A Form Six schoolgirl has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Telemong yesterday.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the suspect, who was a schoolmate of the victim until Form Five, was detained at the Telemong police station at 8.15am today when she turned up for questioning together with her mother.

He said a video recording of the suspect near the victim’s house had gone viral since last night after the body of Siti Nur Surya Ismail was found in her house by her 15-year-old sister at 2.30pm. Siti Nur Surya suffered slash wounds and had her left hand severed.

The suspect gave doubtful answers during questioning and she also had injuries like bite marks on her hands, believed sustained during a struggle, he told a press conference here.

“Belongings reported missing from the victim’s house were recovered from the suspect’s house during follow-up investigations,” he said.

He said the suspect visited Siti Nur Surya at 9am yesterday and a fight was believed to have broken out due to a misunderstanding.

Police are still looking for a vegetable knife believed to have been used in the incident.

“The suspect’s house is only two kilometres from the victim’s,” he said.

Among the valuables recovered from the suspect’s house are a handphone, cash and beauty kits belonging to the victim, he said.

The suspect will be taken to the Marang Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand application.

Siti Nur Surya’s brother Mohd Zarif Amir, 29, said his mother Zaini Musa, 55, who is suffering from brain cancer, had yet to be told of her death. — Bernama