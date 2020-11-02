2021 budget: People request for ‘special’ aid to ease burden

Many Malaysians are facing economic hardship during the pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Nov 2 — Malaysians from all walks of life, including organisations, businesses and individuals, are hoping for ‘special’ aid from the government when the 2021 Budget is tabled this Friday.

Those met by Bernama had high hopes that the government would ease their burden, following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, through various incentives that would be announced.

Traditional Indian snacks trader, G. Kuppan, 63, hoped that small traders like him would not be neglected and asked that aid be allocated to rebuild their businesses affected by the pandemic.

Speaking at his trading spot in Jalan Yam Tuan, he said there were very few customers as a result of the pandemic, and that it would cause his business of five years to go under soon if aid was not forthcoming.

“Currently I can only rake in RM100 in sales daily. Usually during Deepavali, I would make more than that and even reach RM300 to RM500 a day, but now it’s a different situation, people are not coming out to shop,” he said.

Housewife, Hasanah Harun, 56, asked that the government to provide special aid to help housewives, widows and single mothers who are struggling in the current uncertain economic situation.

“I hope the government will consider giving one-off aid to people like me, perhaps some sort of allocation of say, RM200...at least there is some cash for emergencies.

“The government should also upgrade the telecommunication network, especially in the rural areas as many housewives have begun to conduct small businesses online, while others are working from home,” she said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Seremban campus Administrative Science and Policy Studies Alumni Association committee chairman Mohamed Aiman Shah Johan Shah hoped that the government will help the youth with various incentives to explore new business opportunities, in line with the market demands of the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said incentives and training schemes or job offers need to be expanded as there have been many who have lost their jobs and were affected as result of COVID-19.

Fruit shop assistant, Mohd Ali Ahmad, 30, concurred and asked the government to provide healthcare protection to youth and the underprivileged B40 group, through financial support for critical diseases.

“I need to use RM3,000 of my own money a month for dialysis treatment. I hope the government can increase aid allocation and incentives to those who have financial difficulties while getting treatment,” he said. — Bernama