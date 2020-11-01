RMCO: Discomfort wearing face mask among flouters’ excuses

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Nov 1 — Discomfort of wearing face masks while preparing food and drinks was among the excuses given by traders at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreational Park here to the police during a Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) compliance inspection conducted today.

Ipoh deputy police chief (Operations) Supt Lee Swee Sake said the inspection was carried out to ensure full compliance of the RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) by the public.

He said members of the public including the business community must comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope that traders can adapt to new norms and accept these changes as a new habit in their daily life,” he told reporters after conducting the RMCO SOP compliance operation at the park which is more commonly known as the Padang Polo.

Also present was Kinta district officer Meor Hezbullah Meor Abdul Malik.

Lee said in the operation which also involved the Ipoh City Council and the Kinta District Health Office, three compounds were issued for various offences.

As of noon today, five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Perak involving the Bayan Cluster with four of them being in the Kerian district and another case in the Larut, Matang and Selama districts, bringing the overall tally to 119 in the state. — Bernama