MB: Johor to build digital centre in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BARU, Nov 1 — A comprehensive digital centre or ‘Digital Enclave’ will be developed in Iskandar Puteri, near here, to realise digital development in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the effort was seen as being able to spur economic growth and making Johor competitive in technology infrastructure.

“While this is not an initiative at the moment, I will discuss with Iskandar Investment Berhad so that in the development of Iskandar Malaysia, we hasten the creation of a ‘Digital Enclave’ or a more comprehensive digital development centre.

“If Kuala Lumpur has (Plaza) Low Yat, why is there no (such digital centre) in Johor. We will bring all support activities to realise digital development in Johor,” he said when addressing the opening ceremony of the Johor Digital Economy Centre here, today.

Also present were Sultanah Fatimah Foundation chairman, Datuk Tee Siew Kiong and State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resource Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad.

Hasni also said that at the same time, the state government has given an assurance that it will simplify matters and reduce bureaucracy to facilitate investors and those who want to develop technology infrastructure in the state.

“In Johor, telecommunication infrastructure needs to be fully equipped to cover every district. If we are at 4G level, planning for 5G needs to be expedited.

“I assure investors and those who want to develop the technology infrastructure, telecommunications in the state, I will do my best to ensure that doing business in Johor is easy and we will try to narrow down all aspects of bureaucracy that are obstacles,” he said. — Bernama