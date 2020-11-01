Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms identity of Malaysian student found dead in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Taiwanese authorities have confirmed the identity of the Malaysian student found dead in Alian District, Kaohsiung on October 29 as a third-year student at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan City and reported missing on October 28.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said the ministry, through the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei, was working closely with the local authorities to provide the necessary consular assistance to the parents of the victim, who were scheduled to arrive in Taipei today.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family for their loss.

“All Malaysian students in Taiwan are advised to be alert, vigilant and cautious of their personal safety. Malaysian students and citizens in Taiwan are also advised to register with the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei,” it said. — Bernama