Covid-19: Five-day closure of Finas building in Hulu Kelang from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) building in Hulu Klang here will be closed for five days beginning tomorrow.

In a statement today, Finas said this was after the premises was visited by an individual tested positive for Covid-19 on October 24.

It said Finas’ licensing counter services will also be suspended throughout the closure period’

“For further enquiries, members of the public can contact Finas via its hotline at 03-7968 2182 or email to [email protected]. The hotline operates from 10am until 3pm except on weekends and public holidays,” the statement said.

Announcements on the matter will also be made from time to time at www.finas.gov.my and its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @FinasMalaysia. — Bernama