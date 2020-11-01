Budget 2021: Malaysian graduates hope for suitable job opportunities

Graduates attend the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak in this file picture taken on November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Young people, especially graduates, hope that the government can provide employment opportunities that suit their qualifications and offer a good income in the 2021 Budget which will be tabled next Friday.

Realising the limited employment opportunities following the spread of Covid-19 in the country, graduates who are currently plagued by unemployment still hope that the government can help them earn a source of income.

An Industrial Design graduate Ahmad Muzahied Mahadi, 23, from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) said the government should strive to offer equal opportunities to graduates to increase their skills to match the jobs offered.

The native of Tanah Merah, Kelantan, who now works as a graphic designer at a private company in Ampang feels the skills offered can help graduates adapt to different jobs or to open their own business.

Meanwhile, a UniSZA Social Science (Anthropology and Dakwah) graduate, Engku Mohammad Fadhli Engku Fauzi, 24, wants the government to provide more employment opportunities in rural areas to ensure young people no longer have to migrate to the city just to get their dream job and earn an income.

The unemployed youth said this move can help young people contribute to the development of their hometowns at the same time helping the economy of the local population.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)’s Communication and Multimedia graduate Noor Izzati Mohd Idris, 23, hoped the retirement age would not be increased to give young people the opportunity to get jobs, especially in the public sector, besides contributing new energy to the sector. — Bernama