All Sarawak assemblymen required to be tested for Covid-19 prior to state assembly sitting

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 1 — All the 82 state assemblymen will be required to undergo Covid-19 swab tests on Nov 6 and 7 prior to the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting scheduled for Nov 9 to 18.

In a letter dated Oct 31 sighted by The Borneo Post today, Sarawak state assembly secretary Pele Peter Tinggom said he had been instructed by the Speaker to inform members of the August House to undergo the swab tests before the sitting.

In this connection, the secretary said the Sarawak state assembly, in collaboration with Normah Medical Specialist Centre, would set up ‘drive-thru’ swab tests at the DUN Sarawak Complex.

The ‘drive-thru’ swab tests will be made available at the VIP (Foyer) Entrance at the DUN Complex on Nov 6, between 9am and 4pm as well as Nov 7, from 8am to noon.

Each of these scheduled sessions is limited to 40 to 50 tests.

“Costs of all the tests will be borne by the Sarawak state assembly. If any member(s) of the august House is/are not able to make it for the scheduled swab tests, they are advised to have their own swab tests done three days before the sitting, and they can redeem the cost by presenting the bill to the Sarawak state assembly.

“The results of the swab tests can be obtained within 24 to 48 hours, and must be presented to the Sarawak state assembly as a record before attending the sitting,” he said.

Pele said failure to present a Covid-19 swab test result to the Sarawak state assembly before or on the first day of the sitting would result in the member of the august House being prohibited from attending the sitting.

He also reminded all state assemblymen who would be attending the sitting to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health, National Security Council and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee. — Borneo Post