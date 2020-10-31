Sarawak minister hopes Budget 2021 will provide aid for youths affected by Covid-19

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that not only the youths, but all strata of society were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, either in terms of their jobs or lifestyles. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Sarawak hopes that Budget 2021 will not forget youths in the country, many of whom are severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Sports and Youth Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah admitted that not only the youths, but all strata of society were affected by the pandemic, either in terms of their jobs or lifestyles.

“I believe there must be (something for youths). The Federal Government’s Budget must not neglect this group because they are important to the development of a country,” he told reporters at a media conference after officiating the ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020’ programme today.

He said that since his ministry started the programme in 18 locations throughout the state, the main demands of Sarawak youths requests from the government was to speed up the state’s digital connectivity.

This, he explained, was because many Sarawak youths, especially in rural areas and the interior, had trouble downloading or uploading photos, videos or information when using digital communications.

“I dare say that almost everywhere we have held this event, there will be a question (from Sarawak youth) on this issue,” he said. — Bernama