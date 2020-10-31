Sabah CM joins special Covid-19 meeting with PM Muhyiddin via video conference

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor during a video conference with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Kota Kinabalu October 31, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 31 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today attended a special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via video conference.

Joining Hajiji at the Sabah Chief Minister’s office here for the meeting were Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, Sabah MKN director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof and Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

The meeting discussed, among others, matters concerning the latest Covid-19 situation throughout the country.

Hajiji was discharged from Hospital Queen Elizabeth here on October 18 after being treated for Covid-19, and he returned to work in his office on October 26. ― Bernama