PTPTN says 4.7 million National Education Savings Scheme accounts opened as at Sept 30

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A total of 4.7 million National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts have been opened as at September 30 this year with deposits amounting to RM6.87 billion.

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said that this year a total of 329,465 new accounts have been opened until September compared to the original target of 268,000 accounts.

“Deposits received in the same period is at RM983.21 million which is 147.36 per cent more than the initial target of RM397.5 million.

““For this year, PTPTN has set a higher target at RM1.5 billion of savings with 400,000 new accounts. This target is set based on positive achievements in 2019 with continued implementation of various proactive measures,” he said.

Wan Saiful said this during the closing ceremony of 2020 SSPN Savings Month and World Savings Day celebrations broadcast live via PTPTN Official Facebook page here today.

PTPTN has also targeted a total of RM110 million deposits during the SSPN 2020 Savings Month held this month (October) and as at October 28, the total deposits received were RM147.67 million or 134.24 per cent, thus exceeded the set target, he said.

The increase in the number of total savings and SSPN accounts opened every year clearly indicates that that more Malaysians have realised the importance of an education financial plan for their children.

“PTPTN as an education fund will intensify efforts to change the society’s paradigm from borrowing culture to saving culture,” he said.

Meanwhile its chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the corporation is working on changing the society’s perception on PTPTN as a savings agency instead of a loan financing agency.

“I also call on any agency or non-governmental organisation that intends to give presents to employees or students, to give (the gifts) in the form of SSPN savings as there are many advantages including takaful protection,” he said. — Bernama