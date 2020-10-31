Preacher Ebit Lew distributes aid to Covid-19 frontliners in Sabah

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMPORNA, Oct 31 — Volunteers from Pertubuhan Kasih Umat Malaysia under the patronage of preacher Ebit Lew have distributed essential items to frontliners in Sabah.

The head of the delegation, Mohd Ikhsan Helzy said today the group was divided into two teams upon their arrival in Sabah yesterday evening.

He said one team handed over the aid to three hospitals in Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tawau (on the east coast) while the second teams handed over the essential items to the Kudat Hospital (180 km from Kota Kinabalu).

“The first team had arrived in Lahad Datu today at 2.30am and had completed distributing the aid at the Lahad Datu District Health Office before proceeding to Semporna and Tawau.

He said the second team had proceeded to Kudat to continue distributing the assistance at the Kudat Hospital today, he said.

“Today, we distributed 4,000 essential items to the east coast of Sabah and also Kudat including personal protective equipment (PPE) sets, face shields and shoe covers,’’ he said when contacted, here, today.

Mohd Ikhsan said the volunteer group did not face any difficulty while distributing the aid due to good co-operation from the authorities.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the celebrity preacher expressed concern over the situation of the people in Sabah following the spike in Covid-19 cases and he had also received many messages requesting for assistance.Consequently, Ebit sent medical aid to Sabah using Raya Airways. — Bernama