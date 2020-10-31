National Security Council says drafting action plan for long term control of Covid-19

Deputy director-general (Security Management) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the action plan would be based on an assessment of facts and experience which the government had gone through in controlling Covid-19 since January this year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The National Security Council (MKN) is in the midst of drafting a comprehensive action plan to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak is within control even though the pandemic is expected to continue for a long time.

Deputy director-general (Security Management), Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the action plan would be based on an assessment of facts and experience which the government had gone through in controlling Covid-19 since January this year.

“MKN is still in the process of analysing all action patterns that have been done. We will select and combine those with satisfactory outcome to come up with a plan which can be used as a guide for all.”

He said this when interviewed during Bernama TV's Ruang Bicara programme yesterday entitled Covid-19 Management: Implementation, Challenges and the Future.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the geographical situation of the country such as the vast interior area and open sea which shares its border with neighbouring countries at Sabah east coast, had been a great challenge in the fight against Covid-19.

As such he said, currently strict enforcement at the waters and land border areas was crucial in efforts to restrict the entry of illegal immigrants who may be carriers of Covid-19 as well as to prevent local transmission of the disease. ― Bernama