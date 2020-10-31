MetMalaysia issues heavy rain warning for Sabah until Nov 2

MetMalaysia today issued an alert level warning with heavy rain expected in Sabah until November 2. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level warning with heavy rain expected in Sabah until November 2.

In a MetMalaysia statement today, it announced that the areas set to be affected are the districts of Pedalaman, Pantai Barat, Sandakan, Kudat and Labuan.

“Heavy rain is expected in Sabah, in Pedalaman (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), Pantai Barat, Sandakan (Telupid and Beluran) and Kudat as well as Labuan until Monday, November 2,” it said.

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia today issued an advisory notice regarding Typhoon Goni, which is located about 668 kilometres southeast of Luzon, the Philippines.

It added that the typhoon was moving southwest at a speed of 25km per hour and could reach a maximum speed of 213km per hour.

The statement also said that the distance of the typhoon from the nearest town was around 1,368 km northeast of Sandakan, Malaysia. — Bernama